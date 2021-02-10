A doctor at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto was arrested by Redwood City police for trying to lure a self-declared girl to have sex with her Sunday night.
At about 7 p.m. Feb. 5, Dr. Dylan O’Connor, 33, went to a designated location with the intent to have sex with the girl where he was arrested without incident. The investigation that led to the arrest began with a cybertip from the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes against Children unit about a possible crime against a juvenile in Redwood City, according to police.
O’Connor had allegedly sent personal pornographic photographs by electronic media, according to police.
With assistance from the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC Unit, Hillsborough Police Department Investigations Bureau, and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office Inspector’s Unit, a search warrant was served on the suspect’s residence after his arrest. Other electronic devices were seized to identify additional victims, according to police.
