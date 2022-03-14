One person was airlifted to a hospital after a major injury crash Monday afternoon that shut down state Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay for more than two hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision between a cement truck and an SUV was reported about 1:10 p.m. on the highway near Capistrano Road in El Granada, a community in unincorporated San Mateo County, the CHP said.
Officers said the occupant of a Ford Flex was transported to Stanford hospital via helicopter with major injuries.
The highway reopened about 3:30 p.m., the CHP said.
More information on what caused the crash was not immediately available.
