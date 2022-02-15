A man accused of hate crimes against several Asian Americans in Daly City at the Westlake Shopping Center has been arrested, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Derek Wesley Young, 53, a resident of Oakland, allegedly yelled curses and racial epithets at Asian Americans Feb. 12. He allegedly spat on an Asian American couple and then moved on to another couple. He slapped a woman’s coffee cup out of her hand and said something to the man about a gun, the DA’s Office said. Police were called, and officers arrested Young. He remains in jail on $125,000 bail.
