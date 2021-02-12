A man arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats to the Genentech campus in South San Francisco in September 2019 pleaded no contest to calling in a false bomb threat, the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office said.
Ernie Milanes Escanio, 35, of Pacifica, will face no more than nine months in county jail and will be sentenced April 29. He allegedly called to report a bomb twice in the afternoon Sept. 1, 2019. The first call, around 2:48 p.m., resulted in the police responding and evacuating the buildings, although nothing was found. The second call, around 5:38 p.m., also resulted in no bomb found after a search. Police were able to trace the calls back to Escanio’s cellphone. He and his estranged wife had spent the earlier part of the day together, and she left to go work out at Genentech at 2 p.m. despite his repeated requests not to go, the DA’s Office said. A motive for the threats is not clear.
Escanio’s defense attorney did not return a call for comment.
