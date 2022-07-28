Redwood City police is asking for assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run vehicle collision Feb. 6.
Police say Miguel Aguayo Arreola was driving at about 9:40 p.m. that day on El Camino Real in Redwood City when he is alleged to have struck and killed a motorcyclist. He allegedly fled the scene without stopping or rendering medical assistance to the injured motorcyclist or notifying police, according to police.
