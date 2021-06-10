Belmont police said they pulled over Walter Mancia Menjivar for a traffic violation at about 10:45 a.m. on Ralston Avenue near Island Parkway.
Officers said they found Menjivar in possession of two guns, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.
One gun was a loaded, 9 mm ghost gun, so named because it was made without serial numbers and makes tracing the weapon to specific crimes virtually impossible. The other is a pellet gun designed to look like machine gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.