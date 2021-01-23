To help address issues of trash along San Mateo County roads, lifelong cyclist Rick Denman has created Bicyclean, a Facebook group devoted to sharing stories, tips and ideas for how cyclists can clean up roads they ride.
He came up with the idea of creating the group in January of 2020 after talking with fellow cyclists, hoping to encouraging others to take the lead in helping to clean up trash and debris littered across the Peninsula. He created the group to help encourage fellow bike riders to pick up trash while on their bike rides and create a culture of cyclists helping the environment and doing their part.
“Hey, couldn’t we clean up some of these roads we’re enjoying so much,” Denman said.
Denman, 62, has been an avid cyclist since he was 13. He lives in Los Altos with his wife and previously lived in Southern California, where he was a technical consultant in Hollywood as a bike cameraman. He loves the beauty of the outdoors and bikes throughout the Peninsula, and he hates to see beer cans and trash along the roads when he is biking. He created Bicyclean to galvanize cyclists who were discouraged by all the trash they constantly see on roads.
“I’m the only person I know of who has ever specifically targeted cyclists,” Denman said.
Many roads on the Peninsula have trash on the sides or down embankments, with car drivers tossing trash out their windows, including their dinner, drinks and anything unwanted inside.
“Just so it’s not in their car, I guess that’s the important thing. It’s not in my car, so I don’t have to worry about it,” he said.
Although Caltrans is responsible for cleaning up the roads and the highways, it only cleans up a set portion close to the road as required, Denman said. The only way Caltrans picks up debris like couches scattered down embankments is if he drags it up to the road close enough to be eligible for pickup.
“Anything beyond that, Caltrans just drives right on by, even though the trash wouldn’t be there if the road weren’t there, and Caltrans is responsible for the road,” Denman said.
Cyclists are in a unique position to notice and pick up trash. They are more likely to see it and stop while biking, and they can bring specific gear with them on their bike rides to help clean up efforts. A cargo bike can haul lots of trash, while cyclists can safely mount trash picker equipment on their bikes. Plastic bags can be attached to the bike and are useful. People can also do it individually or in groups.
“Bicycles are particularly exposed to all that trash. We are slow enough that we take it all in,” Denman said.
He believes cyclists can play an important role in helping to keep roads clean and fit for use for everyone. He takes pride in riding on a road and seeing little to no trash, and knowing he is part of the effort to make it happen.
“As road cyclists, we do get to enjoy these beautiful strips of pavement. We’re not paying gasoline taxes to support them, so maybe this is something that we can do,” Denman said.
Denman has spent time cleaning in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and other areas of Southern California. When he rides in San Mateo County, he cleans along Skyline Boulevard and Kings Mountain Road. He is interested in cleaning trash off State Route 92, but it is inundated with trash, and traffic is so fast he needs some form of traffic control and help.
“So [State Route] 92 is definitely to be a project,” Denman said.
There are other cleanup projects Denman wants to pursue, including car debris scattered from accidents. Tow companies that tow away vehicles in an accident often leave parts and debris behind if the debris is not considered dangerous to the road, according to Denman. No one takes responsibility, leaving a mess for people and bicyclists.
People interested in learning more about Bicyclean can go to its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2551746201746039
