Half Moon Bay’s efforts to switch to more sustainable energy sources for home appliances are already seeing progress, with recent numbers about electrification upgrades in homes highlighted at the council’s Nov. 1 meeting.
During an update on the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, building electrification ordinance and electric vehicle reach codes, city staff unveiled new numbers on how many homes are making changes to infrastructure. The city said 11 new building permits were issued for new housing since March, with two all-electric and nine designed to include fuel gas appliances and pre-wiring for future electric appliances. One single-family home was all-electric, with two others mixed-fuel with electric pre-wiring. Seven Accessory Dwelling Units were mixed-fuel, with one all-electric. Since July, three residential homes were issued building permits that require pre-wiring for electrical energy storage and installing electric vehicle-ready circuits under the city’s 2022 electric vehicle amendment to its 2019 codes.
Several councilmembers noted gas use in appliances was dangerous for Half Moon Bay because of the impacts on the environment and people, necessitating the move toward an electric future. A 2019 inventory found that 53% of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation and 39% from building energy, with the vast majority of building energy coming from natural gas use.
“All of that indicates that we have to get rid of methane as soon as feasible, and it’s becoming more and more feasible,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
Over the past few years, the council has prioritized sustainability to address climate change, with the building electrification ordinance one of its key prerogatives. The ordinance creates stricter standards around installing electric appliances for new construction and reinforces giving up fuel gas connections by 2045. In addition, all new commercial and residential construction appliances must be electric with no new fuel gas hookups. The ordinance allows for flexibility in new construction projects in 2022 to proceed with gas appliances if the applicant electrically pre-wires for future electric appliances, which is why some permits this year were allowed to have mixed use.
“That allowance for mixed fuel will end for any building permits issued this year, and starting Jan. 1, the building permits issued will need to be all-electric buildings,” Public Works Program Manager Veronika Vostinak said.
City staff noted increased financial incentives are available for residents for electric appliance replacement, including $50 million in 2022 from the state Public Utilities Commission, Inflation Reduction Act funding and funding from local joint powers agency Peninsula Clean Energy. New interest-free loans and rebates to customers switching from gas to electric appliances in their homes are now available through Peninsula Clean Energy.
“There’s more money available than there was previously,” Vostinak said.
Climate plan
The city is also working on a first draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan focused on spelling out climate policies and mitigation measures around greenhouse gas emissions the city can implement. According to a city staff report, the plan will update the city’s greenhouse gas emission inventory and identify impactful greenhouse mitigation measures. It will include estimated greenhouse gas emissions through 2045, targets for 2030 and 2045 and ways to mitigate emissions. The new greenhouse inventory will provide updated information on emissions associated with methane leakage and a change in methodology in calculating transportation-related emissions. The first draft of the climate action section will come out in mid-December. Staff is also working on an additional section around carbon sequestering carbon dioxide in agricultural lands that will be included later.
The first reading of a more stringent 2022 building reach code is expected in December with additional Peninsula Clean Energy recommendations.
