Foster City will have a new Parks and Recreation director, Derek Schweigart, who is coming from the Highlands Recreation District where he worked as general manager.
He has more than 25 years of public sector work, including as Community Services director for Menlo Park, where he also oversaw a broad range of recreation programs and facilities serving children to seniors, including managing multiple community centers, two city pools, licensed child care, youth and adult sports, special events, and more. He was also responsible for leading several high-profile strategic initiatives and projects including a neighborhood visioning process, the Bedwell Bayfront Park Master Plan, the Parks and Recreation Master Plan and the completion of the city’s first ever inclusive playground, according to the city.
