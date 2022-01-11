A driver who pleaded no contest to a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist in a coma had been sentenced to three years in prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Cesar Barillas-Aguilar, 28, of San Mateo, was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima southbound on North Humboldt Street on New Year’s Day in 2021 when he allegedly ran through a stop sign and struck a bicyclist at Tilton Avenue. The bicyclist had stopped at the four-way stop sign and went into the intersection. Aguilar did not stop but immediately fled the area, the District Attorney’s Office said. Police later tracked down Aguilar and arrested him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.