Even though the San Mateo County Fair was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, locals starved for a taste of summer tradition can still take their taste buds on a ride.
Drive-thru fair food at the San Mateo Event Center will be served Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14, from noon until 8 p.m. at 2495 S. Delaware St. in San Mateo. The service will return the following weekend as well.
Corn dogs, cotton candy, funnel cakes along with fried Oreos and Twinkies will be available for pickup over the weekends when the fair otherwise would have operated. The event was canceled last month for only the second time in 86 years, due to the public health threat posed by large group gatherings and the need for mobile medical services.
Orders will be taken at the west parking lot and delivered to the car. No eating will be allowed on the premises. Food will be prepared by Fanny’s Fabulous Funnel Cakes, which has operated at the fair since 1995.
“San Mateo is one of our favorite fairs. The people are fantastic, and the weather is always perfect. We couldn’t miss the opportunity to come back even without the full fair,” said Mary Beth Mize, who will prepare the orders.
