Redwood City’s annual Day of the Dead celebration, inspired by Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos, returns to Courthouse Square this weekend, featuring music, dancers, artists and displays honoring those who have died.
“This is culturally important to so many in our community, and this event has brought several thousand people in the past to celebrate and remember those friends and family members who have passed, learn about culture, and enjoy the beauty of Dia de los Muertos,” Chris Beth, director of Redwood City’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, said.
From 3:40-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Redwood City’s Courthouse Square will be adorned with marigolds, sugar skulls and other decorations in honor of Dia de los Muertos, a Mexican tradition typically held on Nov. 1 and 2, that’s meant to pay respect to those who have died.
In Mexico, families often visit the cemetery to clean and decorate the graves of loved ones, placing candles, lights and flowers like marigolds and wonders on their gravesites. It is a practice that has religious meaning for many.
In keeping with tradition, family altars — displays known as ofrendas that typically feature images of a dead loved one and their favorite treats — will be on display for free in the San Mateo County History Museum and on the square. Altars dedicated to dead children will also include toys, candy and other treats.
Catrinas, or people in costumes of elegantly dressed skeletons inspired by the work of Mexican lithographer José Guadalupe Posada, will walk the square. And traditional eats will be offered in the food court where papel picado, artfully perforated colorful paper banners, will line the area.
A Contest of Literary Skulls will also be held during the event, being hosted in partnership with Casa Círculo Cultural, the San Mateo County History Museum and the Friends of the Redwood City Library.
The winner of the contest, which involves writing a satirical composition of verses and rhymes in Spanish poking fun at living figures, will receive $100 followed by $75 for second place and $50 for third place, with each winner also receiving a book. Awards will also be presented to winners of the altar judging contest.
“While Mexican American communities have celebrated the Day of the Dead for hundreds of years in the United States with personal, often religious, ceremonies, there has been an evolution in how the holiday is celebrated today,” read Casa Círculo Cultural’s announcement about this year’s celebration. “The holiday as we see it today has transformed into a true blend of cultures and voices to create a holiday that is as unique and powerful as the Chicanx community itself.”
Visit casacirculocultural.org/cultural-iniciative/day-of-the-dead-2022/ for more information on Saturday’s Dia de los Muertos celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.