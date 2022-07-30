A 69-year-old Asian-American man was robbed and pistol-whipped in Daly City on Thursday, an attack the city’s mayor called “truly shocking.”
The robbery was reported around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1300 block of Skyline Drive, where the victim reported being robbed of his watch and then struck with a firearm by a suspect who then fled in a red vehicle with tinted windows, Daly City police said.
No description was immediately available for the suspect, who remained at large as of Friday.
Daly City Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual issued a statement Friday about the case, saying the city has “zero tolerance for anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander attacks of any kind.”
The mayor said he is “working closely with our city’s management and Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation.”
California has seen a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, particularly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state’s Department of Justice, such crimes increased by 107% in 2020 compared to the prior year.
Anyone with information about the case in Daly City is asked to call Detective Robert McCarthy at (650) 991-8174.
