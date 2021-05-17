A California Highway Patrol officer provided a satisfying answer Sunday to other drivers who witnessed two speeding cars on the San Mateo Bridge and may have wondered a version of “Where’s a cop when you need one?"
CHP Officer Maldonado was driving westbound on the bridge when he saw two cars — a Chevrolet Camaro and a BMW 3 Series — racing each other at speeds up to 105 mph.
Both vehicles were using all lanes, making multiple lane changes, cutting vehicles off and nearly causing several crashes, according to a Facebook post by the CHP Redwood City office.
Officer Maldonado stopped both vehicles at the end of the bridge and was soon joined by other CHP officers.
Each of the drivers was a man about 20 years old — one of San Jose and the other of Morgan Hill — and each had a woman passenger about the same age. One of the drivers was unlicensed.
Officers impounded both vehicles for 30 days and cited both drivers. All four of the occupants of the two cars received a much slower ride off the highway from officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.