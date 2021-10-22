A Capuchino High School student was arrested for making specific threats he would use a firearm to harm people at the school Wednesday, according to San Bruno police.
In the early evening of Oct. 20, San Bruno police received a call from a school administrator regarding a potential threat, which were serious and specific enough to rise to the level of criminal conduct, according to police.
On Thursday morning, San Bruno police officers arrested the suspect without incident away from the school campus. Search warrants were issued and no weapons were found, according to police.
Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email:sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
