Just a few days ago, the owner of Bel Mateo Bowl thought the Peninsula staple since 1957 would have to close its doors for good due to the pandemic and associated restrictions.
“It wasn’t looking very good at all,” said Mike Leong, who has owned the business since 2013. “I realized last week I’d be broke in less than a month. Something drastic had to happen.”
Something drastic did happen.
Leong launched a GoFundMe for the struggling bowling center and within five days 363 people donated more than $45,000 — enough to keep the business afloat through the end of the year.
“[The GoFundMe] has been a tremendous success. It’s a godsend. It’s extremely touching to see the type of support that we have,” said Leong. “We were in the ocean with a life preserver and couldn’t see land. Now the fundraiser has allowed us to see land. What is needed now is for the government to let us open so we can get to land.”
Leong said if he can at least open to 40% capacity by the end of the year then the bowling center can break even and his 30 employees can keep their jobs.
Located in San Mateo near the Belmont border, Bel Mateo Bowl has been closed since March 15 except for a three-week stint in June when restrictions were lifted. As of Sept. 22, San Mateo County was moved into the state’s red tier, which means gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and retail businesses can all open indoors at limited capacity. But bowling centers must remain closed.
Leong said he spent $30,000 to make Bel Mateo Bowl safe for customers and employees: there are temperature scanners at the door, which are opened via feet and not hands; Plexiglas screens divide each bowling lane, restrooms are entirely touchless and hand sanitizer can be found everywhere, he said.
“We’re safer than grocery stores, movie theaters, gyms and restaurants. We’re safer than most places,” he said.
Diana Crosetti, a Bel Mateo Bowl regular, said as much when she bowled during the three-week reopening in June.
“We were so impressed at the level of what they did to address COVID,” she said. “It was really disappointing when they had to shut down again because I felt safer there than at other places allowed to stay open.”
Crosetti, who has frequented Bel Mateo Bowl since she was a child, said it would be a big loss for the community if the business were to shutter.
“It offers more to the community than people realize. I know a lot of people who go there several times a week and that’s their outing, that’s where they go for socializing,” she said, noting the bowling alley offers programs for seniors, those with disabilities and other groups.
Leong said about 40% to 50% of the kids who’ve grown up in the area have had their birthday at Bel Mateo Bowl.
Leong purchased Bel Mateo Bowl from his former boss and mentor, Rex Golobic, who owned multiple bowling alleys in the Bay Area, including Serra Bowl in Daly City. Leong said Golobic sold it to him in part because he knew he’d maintain the business.
“He had other options and that’s another reason why I vowed to try to do everything I could to keep the center alive,” Leong said.
Go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-bel-mateo-bowl to donate.
