It’s time to turn to a new page for Burlingame residents who have wanted a bookstore ever since Books Inc. closed five years ago, because Barnes and Noble plans to open in fall.
The bookstore will be located on the 1200 block of Burlingame Avenue, the same location where Amazon 4-star was located. While most people know the store for its dark wood shelves, endless aisles of books and earthy green painted walls, Barnes and Noble spokesperson Janine Flanigan said the 4,300-square-foot store will feature a new look.
“The wall bookcases, creating these wonderful little reading rooms, the paint color is bright and vibrant, it’s what we call Victorian lace, it’s a light pink color and lighter wood colors,” Flanigan said.
The store has already implemented the new design to more than a dozen stores and the feedback has been well received, Flanigan said.
The small store won’t have a coffee shop, but is looking for ways to include its added amenities such as puzzles, games and records.
“We will definitely have some of the supporting items to the bookstore, not a large selection, but certainly a best of selection,” Flanigan said.
Mayor Michael Brownrigg said he is delighted to have a bookstore on Burlingame Avenue and knows the residents will also be excited.
“I am an avid reader, mysteries and occasional non-fiction, that’s what’s on my bedside table,” Brownrigg said. “I like political history, diplomacy, those kinds of things, and I like a good mystery that will pull you in, and all of the sudden it’s three hours of reading.”
City Manager Lisa Goldman said she is sure the community will be thrilled that a new bookstore is coming to town.
“The loss of books five years ago was a big blow to the community, and we are happy that a new store will be opening in the near future,” Goldman said.
The bookstore is still working on the floor plan but plans to open in mid-September or early October. Flanigan said when the doors open, the store plans on having a grand opening celebration and will invite local authors to welcome the neighborhood.
The Hillsdale Shopping Center location will remain open, Flanigan.
“Right now, we are not planning on closing that store. The store is a really good store for us,” Flanigan said.
