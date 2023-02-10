Three people accused of human trafficking and labor-related crimes in San Mateo County were given prison sentences, with some activists calling for more support services for survivors.

Joshua Gamos, 46, was sentenced to nine years and eight months, Noel Gamos, 44, received five years and Carlina Gamos, 70, received five years and eight months, according to the California Attorney General’s Office. The three are members of the same family and were arrested and charged in 2018 for allegedly committing crimes while operating Rainbow Bright, a northern San Mateo County-based adult residential and child care company. The trio were accused of targeting members of the Filipino community, many of whom were new to the country, for labor exploitation.

