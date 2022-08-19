The 2022 Half Moon Bay Mavericks Festival is set to take place Oct. 1, offering food and drinks from Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, Pacific Catch and Blue Ocean Brewery to celebrate the Mavericks surfing event.

The festival currently has 18 vendor booths participating, according to the San Mateo County Harbor District, which provides permits and is the government agency in charge of the area. Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, Blue Ocean Brewery, and Hop Dogma will sell drinks. Food companies attending include Sam’s Chowder House, Spangler’s, Fish White Sweets, and Pacific Catch, which will have local fish from Half Moon Bay. Businesses like New Leaf, Goldworks, Maverick Surf Company, Ace Hardware, and SeaCrest will also be involved.

