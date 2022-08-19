The 2022 Half Moon Bay Mavericks Festival is set to take place Oct. 1, offering food and drinks from Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, Pacific Catch and Blue Ocean Brewery to celebrate the Mavericks surfing event.
The festival currently has 18 vendor booths participating, according to the San Mateo County Harbor District, which provides permits and is the government agency in charge of the area. Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, Blue Ocean Brewery, and Hop Dogma will sell drinks. Food companies attending include Sam’s Chowder House, Spangler’s, Fish White Sweets, and Pacific Catch, which will have local fish from Half Moon Bay. Businesses like New Leaf, Goldworks, Maverick Surf Company, Ace Hardware, and SeaCrest will also be involved.
Another half dozen vendors are being finalized, including Nanos, a Hawaiian restaurant, a Mexican food truck, and Half Moon Bay Grow, a cannabis business. Organizers are also hoping to add three local bands from the coast.
There will also be booths for education and awareness featuring the U.S. Coast Guard, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Coastside Fire, Marine Mammal Center, the Sequoia Audubon Society, the Half Moon Bay Seafood Association, Coastside Fishing Club and the Resource Conservation District. The Coast Guard will conduct a live rescue exercise in the harbor at 10 a.m. Other showcases include surf videos of Mavericks, a silent auction with one-of-a-kind Mavericks memorabilia, and pictures taken by Mavericks photographers.
The free public event celebrates Mavericks, the athletes that surf it, and the Half Moon Bay coastal community. Mavericks is one of the world’s premier big wave surfing competitions, drawing surfers for one day of big wave surfing with swells of up to 60 feet but are at least 25 feet.
The competition started in 1999 and typically occurred in the winter, but it has not occurred since 2016 because of permitting and financial issues, although that hasn’t stopped the festival from operating.
The festival also includes a vendor educational zone highlighting local organizations supporting the coastal environment and providing safety services. Organizers are estimating around 5,000 people will attend the festival. Portions of the main parking lot at Pillar Point Harbor would need to be closed to public access for the festival to take place. Around 10% of net proceeds will go to Sea Hugger, a nonprofit organization focused on protecting and healing the marine environment from plastic pollution. The remainder goes directly to prize money for Mavericks Awards surfers and photographers.
The Mavericks Festival will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.