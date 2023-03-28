Two men accused of pushing a 78-year-old San Mateo resident to the ground and stealing roughly $5,000 worth of camera equipment hanging from his neck were arrested Saturday.

Jacori Bender and Denzil Goncalves of San Francisco were arrested for attacking and robbing Mike Pagano, a hobby photographer, who was at the Skylawn Cemetery in January when he was a victim of a crime of opportunity. The two alleged thieves are each being charged with three felony counts for robbery of an elderly person, gang crime and elder abuse, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

