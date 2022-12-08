South San Francisco Police Chief Scott Campbell has promoted Sgt. Fahmida Murphy to police lieutenant, the first female to hold the position in agency history.
Murphy was born and raised in South San Francisco. She attended Buri Buri Elementary, Alta Loma Middle School and graduated from El Camino High School. Fahmida started her career with the South San Francisco Police Department in 2001 at the age of 19 as a records specialist in the front office.
Shortly thereafter, she was hired as a police recruit and joined the Police Academy, becoming a full-time officer in 2003. Fahmida worked a variety of assignments throughout her career, including patrol officer, downtown bicycle officer, field training officer, school liaison corporal, crisis negotiator and sergeant. As a sergeant, Fahmida oversaw patrol teams, the crisis negotiation team and the traffic unit.
“Sgt. Fahmida Murphy is the perfect addition to our lieutenant team. She has been with the police department since 2001 and is a true representative of our South City culture, and I couldn’t be happier to promote her to the rank of lieutenant,” Police Chief Scott Campbell said in a press release.
As a lieutenant, Fahmida is currently assigned as the Patrol Watch Commander. Fahmida holds a Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice for the University of Arizona and intends to obtain her master’s degree in emergency management. She is also a graduate of several leadership programs
“I’m honored and humbled to be chosen as lieutenant among a highly-qualified group of sergeants within our South San Francisco Police Department,” Murphy said in a press release. “South City is my home, and I’m proud to be able to serve the residents of this city to continue to ensure that it remains a safe city for all of our residents and visitors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.