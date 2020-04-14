One of San Francisco’s biggest parties — the annual Pride Parade and Celebration — will not take place in June as scheduled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Tuesday.
The event, originally set for June 27 and 28, normally draws in hundreds of thousands of people who pour into the city’s Civic Center area.
But according to the organizers, putting on the parade amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases worldwide was just too much of a risk.
This year, the event would have celebrated its 50th anniversary.
“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly,” SF Pride executive director Fred Lopez said in a statement.
