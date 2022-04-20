Bay Area beachgoers were advised this week to steer clear of harbor seals during pupping season, and to not mistake baby seals left alone as orphans.
Newborn seal pups are typically born in late winter and spring and could suffer permanent harm if moved by anyone who is not authorized for marine mammal rescue, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary.
Disturbances could cause deaths in the newborn seals, contribute to overall lowered birth rates, reduce habitat use, and abandonment of seal haul-out sites.
The largest breeding grounds for harbor seals are at Point Reyes National Seashore and popular haul-outs and pupping — a term used to describe seals giving birth — are at Drakes Bay, Bolinas Lagoon and Tomales Bay.
Every year harbor seal pups are separated from their mothers by people who mistake them for orphans because the baby seals are alone, according to officials with the marine sanctuary.
However, the mothers of the pups aren’t abandoning them instead they are feeding at sea and later rejoin their babies to nurse them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.