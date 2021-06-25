On tap this week we have available for you joy purrsonified in minicat form. Floofy, poofy, goofy; our kittens come in all possible varieties, and they are all looking for a new home. We have more than four dozen cute and cuddly kittens available for adoption, including some named for characters from Grease (looking at you Pink Ladies fans), others with monikers after Greek and Norse deities, and numerous other charming names. Black, brown, gray, orange, white, calico, stripes and no stripes. Whatever fur color you’re looking for, we have it in the pint size kitten model. A very important question to ask yourself now is: “To tabby or to not tabby?” Seeking a spirited tiny feline to add some joie de vivre to your home? Then visit us right meow to find the moggy of your dreams. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call us at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet available kittens. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- South B Street in San Mateo tabbed for mixed use
- Beached boat in Foster City to be removed
- Masks seemingly sticking around in San Mateo County
- New Redwood City ferry terminal steams ahead
- IVY Boutique brings local, women-owned retail to downtown San Mateo
- Foster City considers golf course redevelopment
- Swinging into District 52 Little League season
- Alpine wins District 52 Minors Superbowl banner
- San Mateo's Central Park playground themes proposed
- Foster City Planning Commission OKs hotel proposal
Images
Videos
Commented
- What’s changed since we marched for Black lives? (22)
- Republican voter suppression laws (20)
- Anti-vax views? (18)
- More Shakespeare (18)
- The blessing of being gay (17)
- Welcoming all in Foster City (16)
- Voting in Texas (16)
- Can we work together? (15)
- Time for bold imagination (14)
- Sanity practiced the GOP way (13)
- The filibuster is a Jim Crow relic (12)
- Quelling student concern over pride flag decision (12)
- Free riders (11)
- Let’s fly a pride flag! (11)
- Merging Caltrain with BART makes no sense (10)
- The unseen pandemic (10)
- An opportunity for solidarity (9)
- COVID reproductive choice (8)
- No party (8)
- To be or not to be, Act II (8)
- Straw man argument (7)
- Doubting Darwin (7)
- The ‘blunder’ of enhanced unemployment benefits (7)
- Critical race theory (7)
- GOP blocks Capitol riot probe, displaying loyalty to Trump (6)
- Leadership reflective of our diverse communities (6)
- Masks seemingly sticking around in San Mateo County (5)
- A different perspective on local policing (5)
- Evolution of religion (5)
- Snowflake moves its HQ out of San Mateo (5)
- Teaching history (5)
- Questionable data (4)
- The future of the San Mateo Athletic Center (4)
- A name change for Serra (4)
- The pretty girl (4)
- San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood school plans taking shape (4)
- South San Francisco adopts natural gas ban (4)
- High wire to Half Moon Bay (4)
- Vaccine lottery (4)
- The benefits of new housing (4)
- Being good stewards (4)
- Redwood City begins equity mural work (3)
- To be or not to be (3)
- Getting the shot (3)
- Seized House records show just how far Trump admin would go (3)
- Burlingame City Council redesigns Chapin Avenue downtown (3)
- Burlingame City Council does not want doctors in Burlingame (3)
- Can’t we all get along? (3)
- Seeking human kindness (3)
- Report: San Mateo rents are recovering (3)
- Ocean Shore Railroad exhibit back on view (3)
- Another misguided vision (3)
- Asking for courtesy is never misguided (3)
- Just how important are endorsements, anyhow? (3)
- Luck or sacrifice? (3)
- High wire to Half Moon Bay (3)
- Sewer bill changes proposed in Redwood City (2)
- Mountain lion spotted (2)
- Democrats OK Equity Endorsement Pledge (2)
- On we go (2)
- New housing is wonderful, but to whom? (2)
- China knew (2)
- No on Senate bills 9 and 10 (2)
- School budget sparks concern in Burlingame (2)
- Moving beyond performative allyship (2)
- Bezos’ passenger (2)
- Wisconsin priest digs in to refuse bishop's demand to resign (2)
- Meaningful change (2)
- Making your life matter (2)
- A liberal’s paradise (2)
- Police calls and fires (2)
- How about a bonus for a colonoscopy? (2)
- US vaccine surplus grows by the day as expiration dates loom (2)
- Reducing carbon emissions (2)
- Taxing gas (2)
- Hold politicians accountable for water shortages (2)
- Religion and the universe (2)
- Vaccines pay off at the San Mateo County Fair (2)
- Recent high school graduates from San Jose claim national debate title (2)
- GOP aims to revive Fauci attacks after email trove released (1)
- Impact of Nathan Mollat’s work (1)
- San Mateo County eyes greater gun regulations (1)
- Putin chafes at US, criticizes response to Capitol attack (1)
- Marines to the Capitol (1)
- Customer service (1)
- San Carlos pulls SB 10 support (1)
- 4-H animals return to San Mateo County Fair (1)
- Burlingame keeping medical services out of its downtown core (1)
- Buzz over Foster City beekeeping ban (1)
- New home in San Bruno for Peninsula Museum of Art (1)
- San Mateo County budget focuses on health (1)
- Takeaways from my time in journalism (so far) (1)
- Water rationing and the California drought (1)
- Our perpetual water conflict sharpened by state’s drought (1)
- A lottery for vaccines? (1)
Latest News
- Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death
- 15,000 plants seized in raid on illegal California pot farm
- On border tour, Harris cites 'progress' in 'tough' situation
- Singer Kelly Clarkson wins 2 trophies at Daytime Emmys
- Kitten rescued from freeway overpass ledge near San Francisco International Airport up for adoption
- NC State coach on vaccine: 'Players can make own decisions'
- Historic heat wave blasts Northwest as wildfire risks soar
- Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.