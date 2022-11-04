Abby

“Don’t you want some bunny to love? / Don’t you need some bunny to love? / Wouldn’t you love some bunny to love? / We’ve found you a bunny to love!” No need to go down a rabbit hole looking for love. We have the perfect soul mate for you in bunny form. Meet Abby, a large-sized adult short-haired rabbit with speckled cream and cinnamon colored fur. Abby is active, bouncy and likes to party. And, by party, we mean munching on vegetables and tossing rabbit-friendly toys around with wild abandon. Abby is an affectionate rabbit who enjoys pets. All in all, Abby is the ideal bunny for you to love. Ask for Abby ID# A918355. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Abby. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

