Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? With bonded fluff-ball sisters Snowy and Gracie we can promise not just a white Christmas, but a perpetual year of white wonderment. Snowy and Gracie are both senior spayed female cats who are best friends. Snowy is 12 years old and Gracie is 10. Both gals start off shy, but once comfortable blossom into affectionate purr machines. They even give little kisses and are looking for someone to kiss under the mistletoe. Ready to fulfill your dream of a white Christmas and add two lovely and sweet felines to your home? Ask for Snowy and Gracie ID#’s A873055 and A872521. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Snowy and Gracie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription