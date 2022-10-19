The autumn season is here in San Mateo County, and this means pumpkin patches in Half Moon Bay, and all our fall favorites along the way. Whether it’s the pumpkin spice seasonal treats, or the comforting dishes we all know and love, fall inspires some of the best flavors of the year.
Let’s start off with something sweet. The Bay Area’s favorite fall activities revolve around the pumpkin patches located in San Mateo County’s very own Half Moon Bay.
This year at the Lemos Farm Pumpkin Patch, Frank Lemos, a fourth generation owner, is serving up the famous Mitchell’s Pumpkin Ice Cream. For only a few bucks you can get the choice of a cup or sugar cone topped with a generous scoop of the creamiest ice cream in the San Francisco Bay Area. Frank chose to serve Mitchell’s ice cream because, just like the Lemos farm, Mitchell’s is a classic and never compromises for its customers.
What makes this ice cream so special you may ask? It all comes down to the butterfat. While most competitor ice creams use 14% butterfat, Mitchell’s uses 16%. This is what keeps it the creamiest in the business to date and the best around since 1953. Lemos Farm Pumpkin Patch will run through Nov. 20 and is the perfect place to bring your family and friends for a day full of treats. They are located at 12320 San Mateo Road, Half Moon Bay.
Half Moon Bay is also home to some of the best pumpkin pies. The annual Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival features a pumpkin pie eating contest where participants travel from all over the Bay Area to compete, shall we need say more?
James Beard award-winning Duarte’s Tavern, open since 1894, seasonally offers their signature pumpkin pie that is hard to beat. This country classic located at 202 Stage Road, Pescadero, is a coastside must. Even if pumpkin pie is not for you, try a slice of its olallieberry pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side.
Now on to all things savory. New to San Mateo County is San Mateo’s Lazy Dog. This season they are introducing a limited time Fall-O-Ween dinner. From Oct. 24-26, guests can enjoy a four-course experience paired with beer and take home a special craft beer mixed four-pack. On this special menu you can find graveyard queso dip, spicy devil’s eggs, butternut squash soup, and a black and blue burger.
A great place to take the whole family (including your dog) to have some tasty, spirited fun.
On the craft beer front, the Half Moon Bay Brewing Company is featuring its yearly Pumpkin Harvest Ale. This full-bodied Amber Ale is made with locally grown sugar pie pumpkins and roasted with a blend of spices added to the brew kettle. You can expect a subtle pumpkin pie spice flavor balanced by a biscuity maltiness. This ale is one of the many items Half Moon Bay Brewing Company features on its fall menu and perfectly pairs with the pumpkin-panko salmon and signature calamari. Located at 390 Capistrano Road, Half Moon Bay.
