FRANK’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES: CELEBRATING 30 YEARS AT THE MUSEUM OF AMERICAN HERITAGE IN PALO ALTO. The Museum of American Heritage displays an array of mechanical and electrical artifacts in a new exhibition called Frank’s Cabinet of Curiosities: Celebrating 30 Years. The exhibit, which opens on Sept. 25 and runs through Feb. 21, 2021, celebrates and remembers MOAH’s founder, Frank Livermore, and the original collection that created the museum. MOAH is also celebrating the people behind the museum by sharing their favorite memories and artifacts through the years. On display are vintage adding machines, radios, household items, survival items and the first artifact Frank acquired, a Standard vacuum sweeper. The Museum of American Heritage celebrates the rich history of technological innovation from 1750 to 1950. MOAH maintains a diverse collection of over 8,000 electrical and mechanical artifacts. Located at 351 Homer Ave. in Palo Alto, the museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. For more information call 321-1004 or visit www.moah.org.
SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS HOSTS FALL EXHIBIT AT ITS SAN BRUNO GALLERY. The Society of West-Coast Artists September/October 2020 Exhibit, judged by Edna Acri, Helen Scheel, and Sherry Vockel, runs through Oct. 23 at 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno. First place is a watercolor on “Golden Pond” by Stephanie Getzler. Bill Ramroth took second place with his oil “Tortoise Shell Sunglasses,” and the first place nonrepresentational art is Carrie Drilling’s watercolor “Out of this World.” Other show participants are Barbara Alger, Lynne Flodin, Sharon Slusarz Harris, Deepali Kapatkar, David B. McClure, Yvonne Newhouse, Christine Ong-Dijcks, Tony Pepito, Camilla Roos, Fran Simontacchi, and Jim Stinger. For further information call Judith Puccini 737-6084.
