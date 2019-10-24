DIA DE LOS MUERTOS CELEBRATION IN REDWOOD CITY. The San Mateo County History Museum will join with Casa Círculo Cultural and the Friends of the Redwood City Public Library to present a Mexican Day of the Dead celebration 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. (last admission at 8:15 p.m.) Sunday, Nov. 3. All activities are free. On Courthouse Square, just beneath the museum, there will be music, traditional food and a processional (beginning at 7 p.m.). Within the museum will be kid’s crafts related to Día de los Muertos traditions. There will also be a Festival of Altars in historic Courtroom A. The altars traditionally salute family members who have passed and include some simple and some elaborate creations. They are often full of objects giving life to dead adult relatives, including food and drink. Altars dedicated to dead children include toys, candies and other goodies. Sponsorship for the programs within the museum is provided by San Mateo County Supervisor David J. Canepa, through Measure K funding. The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway, in downtown Redwood City.
***
“MELINDA COOTSONA: STRENGTH AND GRACE,” AT THE STUDIO SHOP GALLERY IN BURLINGAME. Having painted for more than 30 years, Melinda Cootsona focuses on abstract figurative work. The artist works in the California figurative style of Diebenkorn and Park, vibrant and saturated with a keen sense of light. Her paintings depict private moments in a personal life and world. Cootsona’s compositions are abstracted portraits of everyday life, often merging contours of land with the shapes of a human form. The artist has been included in exhibitions at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, The San Luis Obispo Plein Air Painting Composition, The Triton Museum and The Coos Bay Museum of Art in Oregon. Her solo show, “Melinda Cootsona: Strength and Grace,” may be seen at The Studio Shop Gallery, 244 Primrose Road in Burlingame from Nov. 8-24. An opening reception is scheduled 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 8. The Studio Shop Gallery, founded in 1915, exhibits art by international artists and Northern California emerging and established painters and sculptors. For more information visit www.studioshopgallery.com or call 344-1378.
***
SOCIETY OF WEST-COAST ARTISTS HOSTS SKYLINE COLLEGE EXHIBIT. Skyline College paintings and sculptures will be on exhibit at the Society of West-Coast Artists Fine Art Center from Oct. 30 through Nov. 23 with a reception 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at 527 San Mateo Ave., San Bruno. The Society of West-Coast Artists, formerly known as the Society of Western Artists, encourages and promotes artists and art education to bring a closer relationship between the fine artist and the public. For information visit societyofwesternartists.com or call 737-6084.
***
SAN MATEO COUNTY HISTORY MUSEUM CONTINUES FREE FIRST FRIDAYS ON NOV. 1. The San Mateo County History Museum continues its Free First Fridays program on Nov. 1. Not only is admission free the entire day (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.), but two programs are planned for the public without any fees. At 11 a.m., preschool children will be invited to learn about homes. They will create model houses made of paper cups to take home. Then museum staff will conduct a reading within its Living the California Dream gallery. Here children will hear the story “A House in the Woods.” At 2 p.m., docents will lead tours of the museum for adults. The San Mateo County History Museum is located at 2200 Broadway within the 109-year-old “Old Courthouse” in Redwood City. It features exhibits related to the use of natural resources, suburban development, ethnic experience and entrepreneurial achievement on the Peninsula from the time of the Ohlone Indian through today. The museum is open every day except Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Free First Fridays program is sponsored by San Mateo Credit Union. For more information visit www.historysmc.org or call 299-0104.
