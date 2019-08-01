A NEW GENERATION OF PHOTOGRAPHERS IS PRESENTED THIS FALL AT THE MUSEUM OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA IN SAN FRANCISCO. This fall, the Museum of the African Diaspora presents “Africa State of Mind,” the works of a new generation of photographers from across Africa, who collectively interrogate ideas of “Africanness” through highly subjective renderings of life and identity on the continent. “Africa State of Mind” is curated around three main themes. Hybrid Cities documents the modern African city in all its dynamism and contradictions. Zones of Freedom addresses the fluidity of gender and sexual identity through compelling portraiture, as well as the legacy of history, from slavery and colonialism to apartheid. Inner Landscapes draws on the artists’ memories and fascinations to conjure individual interpretations of the African past and present. Sixteen artists from 11 different countries reveal Africa to be a psychological space as much as a physical territory; a state of mind as much as a physical location. This is the only U.S. showing of “Africa State of Mind.”
Exhibit Curator Ekow Eshun said: “Popular Western views of the continent remain distorted. Ethnographic imagery of the colonial period presented Africans as the primitive people of a dark place. Today, contemporary news reports still portray the continent as a place of chaos, corruption and disease. By contrast, ‘Africa State of Mind’ features photographers that seek to address the complexity of what it means, and how it feels, to live in Africa today.”
The Museum of the African Diaspora is located at 685 Mission St. (at Third Street) in San Francisco. For more information visit moadsf.org or call (415) 358-7200. “Africa State of Mind” is on view from Sept. 4 through Nov. 15.
***
“ANNABETH ROSEN: FIRED, BROKEN, GATHERED, HEAPED,” AT THE CONTEMPORARY JEWISH MUSEUM IN SAN FRANCISCO. The Contemporary Jewish Museum presents the first major museum survey of the work of Northern California sculptor Annabeth Rosen, a pioneer in the field of contemporary ceramics. “Annabeth Rosen: Fired, Broken, Gathered, Heaped” covers over 20 years of the artist’s work and features more than 120 of Rosen’s most influential and dynamic pieces. Included are both early and recent ceramic sculptures that range from the diminutive to the monumental, as well as large-scale works on paper that mirror the trajectory of her sculptural practice. Rosen’s process—grounded in resourcefulness, endurance and a strong work ethic — can be traced to her upbringing in a working-class Brooklyn Jewish family. Drawing from the ethos that everything broken can always be fixed or re-used, the artist embraces the impulse to rescue or resurrect broken ceramic fragments.
Rosen said: “I break almost as much ceramics as I make, and I think I learn as much about the work by doing so. By being so focused on a destination for the piece, I overlook shapes and ideas. Much of the work is made by already fired parts broken, reassembled, reglazed and refired with the addition of wet clay elements if necessary. I work with a hammer and chisel, and I think of the fired pieces as being as fluid and malleable as wet clay.”
The Contemporary Jewish Museum is located at 736 Mission St. (between Third and Fourth streets) in San Francisco. For more information visit thecjm.org or call (415) 655-7800. Annabeth Rosen: Fired, Broken, Gathered, Heaped is on view through Jan. 19, 2020.
Susan Cohn can be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com or www.twitter.com/susancityscene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.