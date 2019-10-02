TUESDAY
Girls’ tennis
Burlingame 6, Hillsdale 1
The Knights pushed the Panthers to three set in three matches, but Burlingame won two of them to stay one game behind second-place Carlmont in the PAL Bay Division standings.
Burlingame’s No. 1 doubles team of Annika Ganguly and Molly Wachhorst dropped the first set 5-7 to Hillsdale’s Jessica Yan and Mia Feltsman. But the Panther pair rallied to dominate the next two sets, winning 6-0, 6-1.
Allie McHugh and Anya Smith won their first set 6-1 over Minami Suriki and Tiana Waring. The Knights duo managed to take the second set 4-6, but the Burlingame tandem closed them out in the third, 6-3.
Hillsdale won the No. 4 singles match in three sets, with Danielle Lieu beating Shareen Ahmad 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), (10-4).
Menlo-Atherton 6, San Mateo 1
Grace Wang and Jeevika Adda won in three sets, 5-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), (10-8) to give the Bearcats their only win.
Other than that, it was another dominant performance from the first-place Bears. Ava Martin moved up from her No. 2 singles position to fill in at No. 1 and did not disappoint, winning at love.
Emma Williams at No. 2 singles and Lila Motamedi at No. 4 singles also won in straight sets for M-A, while Mara Williams needed three sets to get past San Mateo’s Kelli Eng 6-4, 4-6, (10-7) to win at No. 3 singles.
Aragon 6, Half Moon Bay 1
The Dons evened their record in Bay Division play with the win over the Cougars.
Aragon was especially strong in sweeping the three doubles matches. Aretha Chen and Romy Pachtner, Sophie Fayet-Barber and Aarti Subramanian, and Simran Bal and Kasandra Rascon combined to lose only five games over six sets of doubles play.
Hillsdale picked up its win at No. 2 singles, where Norah Lynch won 6-2, 6-1.
Carlmont 6, Woodside 1
Kat Nguyen set the tone for the Scots with her 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
Carlmont did not drop a set in its six wins as the Scots stayed a game ahead of Burlingame and one game behind M-A in the PAL Bay Division standings.
Saya Despande and Keya Arora were equally dominant for the Scots at No. 3 doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1.
Woodside picked up its win at No. 2 doubles, where Amanda Wong and Carmen Bechtel posted a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
Girls’ golf
Sequoia 207, South City 231
Gianna Flores posted a 37 to lead the Ravens to the Ocean Division win over the Warriors at Mariner’s Point in San Mateo.
She was the only golfer to finish a round in the 30s. Sofia Smith came in with a 41 for Sequoia.
South City was led by Audrey Garcia, who carded a 42. Maggie Cai shot a 45 for the Warriors.
Girls’ volleyball
Menlo-Atherton 3, Terra Nova 2
The first-place and undefeated Bears survived a scare from the last-place Tigers, pulling out a 17-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-27, 15-9 victory in Pacifica.
M-A (6-0 PAL Bay) got a match-high 20 kills from Natalie Grover, with Emma Spindt adding 17 more. Mariah Grover pumped out 48 assists for the Bears, who were led defensively by Piper Mueller, who dug up 30 balls.
MONDAY
Girls’ water polo
Mills 15, San Mateo 4
The Vikings used a seven-goal, second-period outburst to take control and cruise past the Bearcats in a PAL Ocean Division match.
San Mateo got single goals from Elsa Sevantez, Sophia Fong, Karen Breen and Peyton Jensen.
Girls’ golf
Half Moon Bay 203, Sequoia 208
The Cougars moved a step closer to the PAL Ocean Division title with a close win over the Ravens at Mariner’s Point in San Mateo.
Yulissa Ramirez led HMB with a 36.
There are two matches left in the regular season.
Harker 201, Sacred Heart Prep 310
Claire Chan shot a 2-over 38 to lead the Eagles to the WBAL win over the Gators at Cinnabar Hills Golf Club in San Jose.
Natalie Vo added a 3-over 39 for Harker, which stayed unbeaten in league play.
SHP (1-7) was led by Alexandra Hull, who finished with a 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.