TUESDAY
Girls’ soccer
Woodside 1, Burlingame 0
The Wildcats sent the Panthers to their third straight PAL Bay Division loss with a second-half goal.
Mariam Yusuf converted a Sophia Bellver pass into the game’s only goal for Woodside (1-1-1 PAL Bay, 5-2-1 overall).
Burlingame falls to 0-3 in Bay play and 5-3-1 overall.
Sequoia 4, Carlmont 2
The Ravens scored three goals in the first half for a 3-1 lead on their way to a key win over the Scots.
Emily Christman, Nina Mills and Addison Haws all had a goal and an assist to lead Sequoia (2-1 PAL Bay, 6-2-1 overall).
Carlmont (2-1, 6-4-1) got goals from Madison Anagnostou and Kaylee Kim, with Mia Khouri assisting on both.
Terra Nova 3, San Mateo 3
The Tigers and Bearcats each scored once in the first half and twice in the second half to finish in an Ocean Division draw.
Ryan Ye netted a hat trick for San Mateo (2-0-1 PAL Ocean, 5-2-2 overall), all unassisted.
Ella Templin and Madison Donati each a goal and an assist to lead Terra Nova (0-1-2, 3-5-3). Shellsea Gutierrez and Savannah Copeland picked up assists for the Tigers.
Capuchino 4, Half Moon Bay 1
The Mustangs erupted for four first-half goals to rout the Cougars.
Alondra Nungaray scored twice and assisted on a third goal to lead Capuchino (2-1 PAL Ocean, 3-6-1 overall). Justine Chetcuti had a goal and an assist for the Mustangs, while Lily Mazzola netted the fourth goal, off an assist from Hope Meintz.
Isabel Ortega scored off a Nathalya Torres assist for HMB (0-1-1, 4-5-1).
Aragon 2, South City 0
The Dons got a goal in each half, including an own-goal in the second, to beat the Warriors.
Sierra Troy scored off an assist from Ryann Abad to account for the scoring for Aragon (3-0 PAL Ocean, 7-1 overall).
South City falls to 0-3 in Ocean play and 4-8 overall.
El Camino 3, Mills 1
The Colts held a 2-1 at halftime before icing the game with a second-half strike.
Lauryn Madrigal scored twice to lead El Camino (2-0-1 PAL Lake, 2-5-1 overall), with Valentine Sandillo rounding out the scoring for the Colts, while also adding an assist.
Mills falls to 1-1 in Lake play and 3-5 overall.
In other action …
Notre Dame-Belmont (2-1 WBAL Foothill, 10-3 overall) scored twice in the first half on its way to a 3-1 win over Harker (0-2-1, 7-2-1).
Girls’ basketball
Carlmont 60, Woodside 40
The Scots took a 36-17 lead at halftime as they cruised to the PAL South win over the Wildcats.
Alessandra Nelson scored 11 points to lead Carlmont (2-1 PAL South, 9-4 overall). Willow Ishibashi-To added 9 for the Scots.
Sierra Pestoni scored a game-high 15 points to lead Woodside (0-3, 7-8).
Sacred Heart Prep 50, Castilleja 35
SHP opened their WBAL Skyline Division slate with a win over Castilleja.
Down 23-15 at halftime, SHP (1-0 WBAL Skyline, 6-8 overall) outscored Castilleja (0-1, 8-4) 21-10 in the third to take a 36-33 going into the fourth. SHP then pulled away in the fourth, outscoring Casti 14-2.
Kate Baron had a big game for SHP, scoring a game-high 20 points. Antonia Vlahos scored 18 for Castilleja.
In other action …
Notre Dame-Belmont (1-1 WBAL, 12-2 overall) slipped past Menlo School (1-1, 8-5), 55-51. … (Summit Shasta (2-0 PSAL, 8-2 overall) scored 34 points in the first half as they fell nine points short of the 100-point mark in a 91-14 win over Pacific Bay Christian (0-3, 2-7). … the Nueva School (3-0 PSAL, 5-1 overall) cruised to the 57-10 win over Kehillah (0-3, 0-5).
Boys’ basketball
Sacred Heart Prep 68, Eastside College Prep 38
After scoring 29 points in the first half, the Gators scored 21 in the third and cruised to the WBAL victory over the Panthers.
Sam Norris led a quartet of players in double figures for SHP (2-0 WBAL, 8-4 overall). Norris finished with 18 points, JP Kerrigan added 14, while Erick Osterloh and TJ O’Brien finished with 12 points each.
ECP falls to 1-2 in league play, 11-3 overall.
Summit Prep 78, Pescadero 33
Sinai Medina erupted for 36 points to lead the Huskies to the PSAL win over the Vikings.
Medina also had 10 assists for Summit Prep (2-2 PSAL, 11-3).
Gavin Danek added 13 for the Huskies, while Martin Cardoso finished with 11.
Pescadero falls to 0-2 in PSAL play and 0-4 overall.
In other action …
Menlo School (1-1 WBAL, 7-9 overall) crushed Crystal Springs (0-2, 6-7), 75-35. … Summit Shasta (5-0 PSAL, 12-2 overall) scored 28 points in the first half on its way to a 71-34 win over Pacific Bay Christian (2-1, 5-7).
Boys’ soccer
Crystal Springs (3-1 WBAL, 7-2-1 overall) beat Pinewood (0-3, 0-5-1), 3-0.
