THURSDAY
Baseball
Menlo School 8, Sacred Heart Prep 6
The Knights (1-1 PAL Ocean, 5-4 overall) overcame early deficits of 4-0 and 5-2, rallying for three runs in each the fifth and sixth to score a comeback victory over rival Sacred Heart Prep. Sophomore right-hander Garrett Tran emerged in relief to earn the win, his first of the year. Jake Bianchi had two hits with a double and three RBIs. Nolan Wilbur paced the Gators (3-1, 5-6) with two hits, including a double and two RBIs.
Westmoor 11, Jefferson 1
The rivalry matchup was a much closer game than the final score indicates, with the Rams (3-2 PAL Lake, 6-4 overall) breaking a 1-1 tie in the fifth with a two-run rally then breaking it open with eight runs in the seventh. All nine Westmoor starters recorded RBIs, paced by two apiece from Javi Manila and Aurelio Acosta. Acosta earned the win on the mound, his first career varsity victory, working five innings while allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Sophomore Javi Manila was clutch through the final two frames, striking out four to earn the save. Jefferson (0-3-1, 0-5-1) has now lost five straight to Westmoor dating back to 2019.
Half Moon Bay 18, Harker 3
The Cougars (2-0 PAL Ocean, 5-5 overall) exploded for a 10-run first innings and went on to homer three times in the game, paced by senior Gavin Giacotto’s 3-for-5 day, including the first home run of his varsity career. Senior Will Moffitt and junior Aidan Vazquez also homered for HMB. Three pitchers combined to total 15 strikeouts for HMB, with junior starter Ryan Harrington leading the way with a career-high seven punch-outs over three innings of work. Devin Costa struck out five through three innings, and senior Victor Castro struck out the side to add three strikeouts through on inning. With the win, HMB sweeps the two-game series from Harker (0-2, 2-7) by a cumulative score of 34-3.
El Camino 1, Mills 0
Carlo DeLuca went the distance, earning a five-hit shutout as the Colts (1-1 PAL Ocean, 5-4 overall) took down Mills (1-1, 3-7). The senior was in fine form, facing just three batters over the minimum while striking out four. Mills starting pitcher Josh Park matched zeroes with him for the first four innings, but El Camino broke through in the fifth with an RBI single by Raul Reyes. The Colts totaled just three hits on the day, all by Reyes, who went 3 for 4 to up his season average to .462.
Woodside 8, San Mateo 0
The Wildcats (1-3 PAL Bay, 7-6 overall) turned the tables after San Mateo’s Tuesday no-hitter, blanking the Bearcats (1-1, 6-4) with a fine performance by right-hander Ben Giovannetti. The senior recorded his first varsity complete game, firing a two-hitter while walking three and striking out nine. His record improves to 2-0. Woodside gave its starter plenty of breathing room with a five-run rally in the top of the first. Chris Fancher was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Terra Nova 9, Priory 3
Caleb Catalano clubbed a home run as Terra Nova (5-0 PAL Lake, 5-2 overall) scored three runs in each the third, fourth and fifth. Catalano finished with two hits and four RBIs. Giovanni Thompson earned the win, improving his record to 2-0. Priory (2-3, 3-3) was led by Evan Vagelos with three hits.
Softball
San Mateo 10, Woodside 0
Have a day, Bethany Shih. San Mateo’s two-way standout fired a two-hit shutout in the circle and went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored on offense to lead the Bearcats (1-1 PAL Bay, 3-4 overall) past Woodside. Sari Wachtelhausen and Louisa Coughlin added two hits apiece for San Mateo. Woodside (0-2, 5-6) has now lost two straight in PAL Bay play.
Carlmont 13, Burlingame 4
Burlingame led 4-1 in the fifth before Carlmont (2-0 PAL Bay, 4-2 overall) exploded for five runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth. Sarissa Block was 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBIS, while Maddie Wiessinger added three hits. Block also earned the win in the circle, allowing four runs on 10 hits. Emmi Cate paced the Panthers (0-2, 4-5-1) with three hits.
Hillsdale 10, Capuchino 6
The Lady Knights (1-1 PAL Bay, 2-2 overall) slugged their way past Cap (1-1, 8-1), led by Claire Shelton’s 2-for-3 performance. Shelton totaled two doubles and four RBIs, while Bianca Ericson added two doubles and two RBIs. Lola Sierra paced the Mustangs with two hits and three RBIs.
Aragon 2, Sequoia 1
The Lady Dons outdueled Ainsley Waddell and Sequoia, in battle of two PAL champions from last season. Sequoia, the 2021 PAL Ocean Division champ, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second against Aragon starting pitcher Rae D’Amato. But the Dons turned to junior left-hander Brooke Tran in relief, who dominated through five shutout frame of one-hit ball. Waddell took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits but walked eight while striking out nine, opting to pitch around Aragon’s Division I commits, Megan Grant and Liv DiNardo, who combined for eight walks in their eight combined plate appearances.
Boys' tennis
Aragon 7, Mills 0
Dons No. 1 single Naveen Schwarzkopf and No. 1 doubles Justin Wong and Pratham Valluri led the way for an Aragon (5-3 PAL Bay) sweep over Mills (0-7), winning every set on the afternoon. Mills No. 2 doubles Jeremy Pan and Anselmo Sorin turned in the most competitive match, with Aragon’s Ari Szwarcberg and Liam Kennedy winning 6-0, 6-3.
M-A 6, Hillsdale 1
The Bears (8-0 PAL Bay) swept doubles play, fronted by No. 1s Sebastian Jeantet and Jacob Conroy-Falk sweeping 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 single Akbar Beg led Hillsdale (1-7), battling for the Knights’ only individual victory, defeating Daniyal Alvi 6-4, 2-6, 10-5.
Carlmont 5, Burlingame 2
The Scots (6-1 PAL Bay) ruled the doubles courts, with their three teams winning in straight sets to get past Burlingame (2-6). No. 1s Aran O’Sullivan and Conrad Hsu led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 victory. Carlmont No. 1 single Arihant Mishra-Agoram swept 6-4, 6-1. Burlingame No. 2 single Jared Berkovits came from behind to earn one of the Panthers’ two wins, defeating Iman Shafaie 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.
El Camino 4, Westmoor 3
The Colts (3-3) got by Westmoor thanks to two victories via forfeit in doubles play. El Camino No. 1 doubles Christian Navarro and Connor Yee clinched the win with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over brothers Austin and Aiden Moe. The Rams earned three singles wins, led by No. 1 Jayden Ng triumphing 7-6, 6-2 over Adrian Palafo.
Woodside 7, Oceana 0
The Wildcats (3-2 PAL Ocean) dropped just one set on the afternoon, with No. 4 single Ryan Wong going deep for a 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 win over Ryan Wong. With the win, Woodside and Oceana (5-3) now move into a tie for second place in the PAL Ocean Division standings, trailing first-place Half Moon Bay (6-0) after the Cougars’ 7-0 sweep of Capuchino (0-6).
