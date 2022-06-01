Capuchino’s Matt Wilson has been a baseball coach at the San Bruno public school for over 20 years and athletic director for the past 10.
Now, Wilson is stepping away from his job as athletic director to focus on coaching the Cap baseball team, and to spend more time with his 10-year-old son Brody. Cap football coach Jay Oca will take over as Cap’s athletic director for the 2022-23 school year.
Wilson said he realized he wanted to spend more time with his son during a family trip to Disneyland last year for Brody’s ninth birthday. It put things in perspective for Wilson — who was hired at his alma mater Capuchino in 2002 — that his own son was already halfway becoming a high school graduate.
“Now that I’m stepping away from AD, I’ll be able to do everything with him,” Wilson said.
Wilson was recently bestowed the Central Coast Section Honor Coach award for baseball this season. He was presented with the award last Friday at Excite Ballpark in San Jose prior to the CCS Division III baseball championship game between Burlingame and Monterey.
With the athletics facilities on the Capuchino campus undergoing an extensive remodel, Wilson’s Mustangs did not get to set foot on their home diamond in 2022. The team played all their home games at San Bruno Park’s Lara Field.
When Cap unveils its remodeled baseball field next season, Wilson intends to still be coaching the team. He said the field should be completed by October or November.
“I’ll continue to coach baseball,” Wilson said. “My goal is to do baseball for another 10 years; make it a clean 30 years at least.”
A graduate of Capuchino in 1995, Wilson returned to teach and coach there in 2002. He served as the head coach of the junior-varsity baseball team for one year before taking over the varsity baseball team in 2003. He has won 295 games as the Mustangs’ varsity head coach.
Since taking over the athletic director job for Mike Trimble, Wilson has been at the forefront of an evolution of Cap’s athletic facilities, made possible when the Measure L bond project was passed by the San Mateo Union High School District in 2020.
Wilson said the most meaningful change has been in the success of Cap’s student-athletes, though. He said 60 seniors that lettered in varsity sports this year held grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher. And every varsity team had a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, he said.
“Which is amazing,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty great.”
Oca will be promoted to AD for the first time in his teaching career. He has been a teacher and coach at Capuchino since 2018, moving up the road from similar posts held at South San Francisco.
“I’m still going to help Jay,” Wilson said. “I’m not walking away … because I did so much that I want to keep it going. And I know Jay does to.”
