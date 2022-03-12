Capuchino and Mills are going to enjoy some brand-new digs come the 2023 spring season.
As part of the Measure L bond project passed by the San Mateo Union High School District in December 2020, the outdoor athletics facilities at the district’s two northernmost campuses are receiving grand makeovers. Both campuses are in the midst of major construction projects to update the baseball, softball and tennis facilities.
All four diamonds between the two campuses will be installing artificial turf and lights, and Mills will relocate all three of its facilities as part of a new three-tier configuration on the east side of campus.
“The lights are up at all the fields,” Capuchino athletic director Matt Wilson said of the Cap remodel. “It’s going to be cool. It’s a nice little stadium.”
In addition to serving as AD — a position from which he will be stepping down at the end of the school year — Wilson is the head coach of Cap’s baseball team. His Mustangs are currently relegated to game days at San Bruno Park, where they are utilizing Lara Field as their home diamond for the entirety of the season.
Lara Field has long been a home away from home for the Mustangs. They’ve often played select night game there, before moving in last summer to host the Central Coast Section baseball playoffs.
“We’re lucky enough to get all of our games here,” Wilson said. “But it’s been definitely challenging.”
One of the challenges has been finding a place to hold practices. Cap has been unable to secure an off-campus diamond. The Mustangs are currently using Reyna Field, the Cap football facility, as their practice field.
Wilson said, after this season, Cap will likely not play at Lara Field again as the new on-campus diamond will be equipped with lights.
“No, I don’t see it happening,” Wilson said. “We wouldn’t need to.”
Whereas the three Capuchino facilities are being made over — but will still be located in the same place as before — Mills is in the process of reconfiguring its athletics complex. The baseball diamond will be moved to the lower field on the east side where the softball diamond used to be. The softball diamond will be where the tennis court were. And the tennis courts will be located on a newly installed middle-tier plateau on the hill between the main campus and the lower fields.
“They’re kind of redesigning,” Mills baseball head coach Tony Adornetto said. “Everything is going to be a little different.”
Mills is currently playing its baseball games on the traditional field just west of the football stadium. One of the last natural grass fields remaining in the Peninsula Athletic League, the Mills diamond has been a labor of love for Adornetto, who has worked to maintain it in his 18 years at the school
“Total complete opposite of the field work,” Adornetto said of the new turf field being installed. “Over the years we’ve had to mow the field ourselves and take care of pretty much everything. … Our field is looking really good the last year we’re on it.”
With the Capuchino baseball diamond located directly across the street from residential houses, Wilson said the new light installation should not be an issue for the neighbors. Much like the lights installed at the El Camino football field four years ago — Colt Stadium also has next-door neighbors in close proximity to the light standards — the modern light fixtures are designed to illuminate only where they are aimed, with little to no overflow.
“The good thing about the lights now is they just shine on the field,” Wilson said. “They don’t really shine out anywhere. And to be honest, with baseball, we won’t be playing that many night games.”
