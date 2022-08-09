The ruling to overturn Roe raises concerns over the future of the new activist SCOTUS. As Chief Justice John Roberts’ restrained judicial philosophy no longer decides these contentious cases, the other conservative justices have ruled more aggressively.
More alarmingly, however, Justice Thomas’ opinion raised other precedents that the court should reconsider. While he was alone in doing so, such language is alarming. As the conservative wing of the court becomes further emboldened, they may eventually end up revisiting these cases (after all, several justices promised to respect Roe in confirmation hearings).
Yet these privacy issues are not the only ones at stake: The court will hear the Harvard affirmative-action case soon. While then-Justice O’Connor protected affirmative action policies, this court may not.
If so, then these justices will be sacrificing the court’s status that Roberts carefully sought to maintain to finally realize the objectives of the ’80s conservative resurgence.
