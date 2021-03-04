Editor,
Reason is dead in America. What has replaced reason is the kind of ignorant emotion that inspired the rightist insurrection in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 and the leftist property destruction in the cities last year.
Our laws require little effort by the people any longer, so we live without restraint. We embrace only what feels and tastes “good.”
There is so much selfishness, insecurity and pride that real learning is not possible for our stubborn new rioters.
Far too many don’t believe in government, science, law, school, church or the value of work. For them, community is absurdity — there is no such thing as citizenship or membership.
Many of our people will not take the vaccine, keep a job, do something for a neighbor or bring a child into the world, let alone save for a child’s college education.
This new American anarchy is a prelude to dictatorship. Those who respect nothing but themselves will be herded into camps by rulers they took no thought to elect.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah
