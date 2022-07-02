Editor,
Thank you for your beautiful tribute to Ruth Waters in the June 18 edition of the Daily Journal. I received the extremely sad news the morning after she passed.
I had the honor of working with Ruth at the Peninsula Museum of Art from 2014 to 2019. Luckily, I attended the reception for her sculptor show in Redwood City a few months ago. It was the first time we saw each other in person since 2019, and we hugged and talked just like we used to. I’m actually a performing artist manager, but I suddenly just decided to walk into PMA one day. It was love at first sight for both PMA and for Ruth. She ran (I do mean ran) out of her office to greet me, and we just began talking about how I could be involved with PMA. She proudly showed me her “Woman of the Year” Award from then state Sen. Jerry Hill, presented to her a few months earlier. I became PMA’s Community Liaison, talking to people about our spectacular state-of-the-art museum, a gift to San Mateo County, while encouraging visits, planning special events and creating more awareness.
Actually Ruth was the gift to our community! She would say, “When you rest, you rust.” She was a role model for many, including me, filled with enthusiasm, passion, kindness, determination and drive. We shared the same vision for PMA, and I will always be grateful for my time working with Ruth and the artists and committees. Thank you dear Ruth for being YOU!
Linda Yelnick
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.