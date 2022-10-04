One of the most important problems we face in San Mateo County is a lack of truly affordable housing. Here in Belmont, our leaders take that problem seriously. Currently, there are 331 units of affordable housing already built or in the pipeline, along, or near, the transit corridor. We have Councilmember Charles Stone to thank for that. He has been a tireless advocate for affordable housing in our city for at least a decade. He walks the talk.
Curiously, at a recent candidates’ forum, Charles Stone’s opponent in the District 2 Supervisor’s race, Noelia Corzo, seemed to be parroting the rhetoric of a NIMBY group calling themselves Save East Belmont, completely mischaracterizing the neighborhood and giving reasons why housing should NOT be built along the transit corridor in Belmont. She has even endorsed a NIMBY candidate for Belmont City Council.
As Charles Stone stated, the answer is “truly affordable housing on the transit corridor.” Density away from the transit corridor is bad for the environment and simply poor planning.
Charles is the only candidate in the race who has a proven track record getting affordable housing built. That experience is important to me. Vote for Charles Stone for San Mateo County supervisor in District 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.