If possible, I’d like to give a shoutout to Nicole, who has volunteered her time and efforts to maintain the rose gardens on Park Street in Burlingame’s downtown. Her expertise at pruning and deadheading have given us a bounty of beautiful roses. Their prominent location lends a lovely backdrop for the farmers’ market and gives a lasting impression to our visitors who take the shuttle bus. She is a certainly a hero to the pollinators and to all who delight in the beautiful surroundings.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
