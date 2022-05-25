Editor,
I am a proud supporter of Chief Christina Corpus for sheriff.
Chief Corpus will keep the public safe, which is what we want. She is running on transparency, integrity, community engagement and bringing the office into 21st century policing. Corpus will also be working with mental health calls, recruiting to address the 100 vacancies, training and support to address the low morale that 16 sheriff deputies and sergeants reported to the Board of Supervisors. These employees said they have the lowest morale ever, from someone who has been there six years. They said that deputies are quitting because conditions are so bad. The deputy sheriff’s association declined to endorse Bolanos. The sergeants did not endorse him either. Sounds like they are ready for a new boss.
Nancy Goodban
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.