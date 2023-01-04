Editor,
Stanford has just published a list of words it labels as “harmful.” These words will be scrubbed from its official documents and university usage. One of those “harmful” words is the word “American.” To have their children master this new speech code, parents of Stanford students will fork out over $60,000 per year. I bet some of these parents (or grandparents) who are footing their child’s tuition came to this country to seek economic, religious or personal liberty. I suspect many of them found those dreams of liberty fulfilled. And I bet many are proud to be an (oops, can’t say it.)
(0) comments
