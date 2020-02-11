Editor,
Slipping on a rug or falling from the couch may not be a big concern for a child, but it is a major issue for those over 65. Falls are the second leading cause of unintentional injury in the world. Those over the age of 65, especially women, are at the highest risk of falls.
Falls can cause broken bones, hip or head injuries, and can lead to long-term hospitalization and a loss of independence. Falling just once can make a person scared to leave their house or to exercise. However, decreasing daily activity can make you weaker, increasing your risk of falling.
Older people are at a higher risk for many reasons. Vision changes, like cataracts, can make it more difficult to walk, especially down the stairs. The elderly are also more likely to be taking medications that can make them light-headed and dizzy.
Here is some advice to prevent falls:
• Exercise;
• Install night lights;
• Remove obstacles from the floor;
• Place frequently used items in the lower cabinets, and if you need to reach high, ask for help or use a stable step stool;
• Wear well-fitting, slip-resistant footwear;
• Install handlebars in showers; and
• Stay hydrated.
Most importantly, talk to your health care provider. Your doctor or local pharmacist can help you minimize medication-related fall risks and recommend exercises or vitamins to strengthen your bones and muscles. Sometimes falls don’t result in any visible injuries. However, it is still important to tell your doctor about your recent falls so that we can prevent serious injury in the future.
Jina Minjung Lee
Foster City
The letter writer is a student pharmacist, UCSF School of Pharmacy Class of 2021
