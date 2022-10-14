I am responding to Elaine Sallinger’s letter (anti-choice candidate). Ms. Sallinger made disparaging comments regarding Ron Linhares (who is running for San Mateo City Council) possibly being pro-life because he works for the San Francisco Archdiocese. The Archdiocese donated $20,000 to the No on proposition 1.
I’m not going to talk about Ms. Sallinger attacking Catholics, people of faith or conservatives, but about Proposition 1. The legislator has already committed over $200 million of taxpayers’ money this year alone to expand abortion services, including tens of millions of taxpayers’ money for abortion seekers from other states. Proposition 1 is an extreme and costly proposal that does nothing to advance women’s health, and it eliminates all limits on late-term abortions in defiance of what most voters want.
Gov. Newsom has already signed a package of 12 bills for abortion so far this year (09.27.22). The California legislation voted in June to add an initiative to the upcoming November ballot that would amend California’s constitution to ensure all abortions without limitation be protected right up to the moment of birth. If amended, it will put California in the same category as China and North Korea that permit abortion up until birth, even when the mother’s life is not in danger. Existing California law restricts abortion after the age of viability, usually 24 weeks, unless a doctor determines the abortion is necessary to protest the life and health of the mother. Please vote no.
