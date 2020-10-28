Editor,
While I agree with your District 1, 3 and 7 candidate choices (Oct. 22 Editorial: Aguirre, Borgens, Gee for Redwood City Council), I was surprised by the comment, “Borgens might have been rattled by the progressive challengers in her district but showed in our interview an unnecessarily negative temperament.”
I have known Janet Borgens for the better of two decades and negative temperament is not a phrase that I have ever seen attached to her. I cannot imagine what questions might have been asked that would have elicited a negative temperament response.
Janet has always been very committed to the community both citywide and in District 3 long before she became a Councilmember. Janet has helped Friendly Acres residents with Social Security issues, immigration issues, and landlord/rental disputes just to mention a few. When we had the two devastating apartment fires on Woodside Road Janet was there organizing donations of clothing and food, bringing residents together with community organizations and nonprofits, meeting with the residents helping them find other housing.
I wish I lived in her district so I could vote for her!
Barb Valley
Redwood City
