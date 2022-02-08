Editor,
Vaccinees relying on news sources for information about SARS-Cov-2 and COVID-19 have generally evaded infection and severe adverse effects when infected. Few are mistaking the vaccines for “get-out-of-jail-free” cards since at least the emergence of the delta variant and the ongoing tragedy in Provincetown, Massachusetts, last year.
But the vaccines have not proven to be long lasting (enough), casting doubt on the whole enterprise for many people who were willing to add approved vaccines to the standard adult immunization schedule. Since interim boosters were introduced to the public, participation plummeted.
The public/private messaging machine has hit a wall but it has done a passable job of selling vaccines to receptive populations in an emergency while many uncertainties remained about their safety and ultimate utility. Those uncertainties, meanwhile, are what we have had to live with.
The messaging has changed lately, with officials and spokespeople from the medical community saying the latest strain is something we can live with. This message is likely more than coincidental. Regardless, there is more than enough data to support the idea that the crisis is winding down.
For starters, read “Safety, Tolerability and Viral Kinetics During SARS-CoV-2 Human Challenge.” A key finding: disease severity is not a function of viral load in healthy people. Governments all over the world have been waiting on the results from this clinical trial and they’re beginning to unwind their pandemic responses accordingly with the understanding that general lockdowns are unjustifiable if host factors and not transmissibility determine most outcomes.
Randell Stortroen
Pacifica
