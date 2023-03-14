The March 9 edition of the Daily Journal included an article on a proposed mixed-use development at 1125 Aguello St. in Redwood City. The article makes it out to be the greatest project in the world with lots of affordable housing on a transit-oriented site plus an office complex that will bring in 1,358 jobs, but neglects to state how many new housing units will be included. I looked it up on the city’s website, and the total number of new units is 33.
Where is the jobs/housing balance? With 1,365 jobs, there is a need for a minimum of 682 new housing units for the new employees (at two jobs per household). With 682 units, and 33 units provided, there is a shortfall of 646 units.
I applaud the developer’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity, but surely the city, Habitat and the developer know 33 units is not enough.
According to the article, some planning commissioners brought this up, but their concerns didn’t seem to have much impact.
It’s time for all cities to take the jobs/housing imbalance seriously and stop approving developments that exacerbate the existing housing shortage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.