I agree with Andre DeVito regarding the exchange of hard-copy holiday cards (guest perspective “What has happened to the holiday card?” in the Nov. 30 edition). They do take some work, but it is pleasant and worthwhile work. It’s a way to tell people that you still think of them whether or not you otherwise communicate with them.
Michelle Byron
San Mateo
