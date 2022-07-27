Breaking their necks? In reading the news, another option was to place the animals in a gas chamber for up to 45 minutes until their lungs stopped functioning. I am aware of the problems caused by the geese overpopulation. But to choose such heinous, inhumane and cruel methods of solving the problem is unthinkable and heartbreaking. These are only temporary, not long-term solutions. Did you know that geese are highly social animals that mate for life. They are protective of each other and will exhibit mourning behavior when their mate or eggs die. It is also illegal to harm the eggs of geese.
If you kill 100, you are going to cause serious detrimental harm to the remainder. Who gets to decide which ones live and which ones die? The geese are being punished for following their natural instincts when the punishment clearly lies on the shoulders of the authorities for not being proactive years ago. Why are they declining or ignoring the help of national advocacy groups and individuals who are offering suggestions and more humane solutions? What a great lesson we are teaching our children. If there’s too much of something, kill it. So, if we have too many residents in Foster City, what will happen to them? I have lived in Foster City for over 35 years and am now ashamed to say I live here.
It seems that with all the people that are opposed to these actions, that funds can be raised and offers of help recognized and accepted. Let’s be the voice for these innocent animals that have none.
