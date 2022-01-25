Editor,
Your issue of Thursday, Jan. 13, carried a paid advertisement on Page 5 from Robert Malone, a physician from Virginia. Dr. Malone claims to be “the inventor” of the mRNA vaccine. While he evidently worked on the vaccine technology at one point during the early stages of its development, in truth it was developed as most other medical medicines and therapies — through the work of hundreds, if not thousands, of scientists.
In an interview with Joe Rogan on Spotify, which was circulated on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube, Dr. Malone made many statements about the vaccine that are patently false, and he compared U.S. vaccination efforts to Nazi Germany in World War II. He has been censured widely for these false claims. Indeed, his persistent spreading of harmful misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines has caused his banishment from Twitter, and the removal of his videos from YouTube.
So imagine my surprise when I saw the paid advertisement in Thursday’s paper. I expected that a man whose misinformation has been fact-checked and revealed in such mainstream publications as Forbes, The Atlantic and Politifact, among others, would have been vetted more carefully by the staff at the DJ. Please, as the paper that is the only print journal that many on the Peninsula read, I beseech you to hold yourselves to the highest standards when accepting advertisers and act in the best interests of our community.
Robin Raphael Simke
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.